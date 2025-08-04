Channel 4 probably better off with ‘The Traitors’ copycat than Bonnie Blue

There’s no more striking example of group think than TV commissioners – the BBC gets a big hit with The Traitors and, all of a sudden, jeopardy-infused game shows are everywhere, usually with barrister turned TV presenter Rob Rinder in attendance. Where does he find the time?

Now there’s Inheritance on the UK’s channel 4, with Liz Hurley (whom heaven preserve) as the deceased although, as C4’s trailer indicates, she still gets a few lines.

C4 is currently in hot water over 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story in which Ms Blue seems too have set a world record by having sex with 1057 men in just 12 hours. (Whether or not the Guinness Book of Records will acknowledge it we know not.) Some advertisers have demanded their ads be pulled on catch-up. There was a time, of course, when actual media buyers used to inquire about the programmes their ads appeared in but that was in the days before programmatic took over the world. Serves the advertisers, including Unilever, right some might say.

C4’s Ian Katz has said the message of the show is “Don’t try this at home” although click bait seems equally to blame.

Anyway, when you’re a somewhat venerable enfant terrible as C4 is, then you have to go somewhere. Even the accommodating Bonnie Blue. For once this is a step other commissioning editors might choose not to take – but you never know. Perhaps Channel 5 can find a royal spin?