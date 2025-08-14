Cannes Lions reveals keys to Creative Effectiveness

Cannes Lions has revealed what it sees as the keys to creative results based on a WARC analysis of this year’s Creative Effectiveness Lions. These are based on results over time.

Compound creativity, humour and market disruption lead to commercial success



‘Creative Effectiveness Lions 2025 – Insights from the winners’, identifies trends and themes common to the award-winning campaigns of this year’s Cannes Creative Effectiveness Lions, rewarding creativity that has also met business goals and driven sustainable impact over time.

John Bizzell, Awards Lead, WARC, says: “Marketers will learn a lot from this year’s crop of winners. These campaigns are using the power of creativity to solve real business and societal challenges whilst driving growth.”

On the judging process, jury president Andrea Diquez, Global CEO, GUT, commented: “Everything this jury saw had won or been shortlisted for creativity in a previous year, so the body of work is always very impressive. When evaluating the entries this year, it was critical for us to assess the boldness of the ideas together with the significance of the impact. We were looking for work that was courageous and authentic.”

The three key themes from the winners of the Creative Effectiveness Lions 2025 are:

1/ Compound creativity drives long-term success

Brands that stick with creative platforms or themes, and allow them to build and strengthen over time, achieve greater recognition, loyalty, and financial returns.

System1 research presented on stage at this year’s Cannes Lions festival by Andrew Tindell, SVP Global Partnerships, found that the most consistent brands generated, on average, 27% more very large brand effects, such as awareness, differentiation, and salience, and 28% more very large business effects.

Shot on iPhone, the longest-running campaign in Apple’s history, and awarded this year’s Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix, reported 14 billion views over its ten-year run and has seen iPhone consistently ranked as the #1 smartphone camera, resulting in 5 percentage points of growth in market share since 2015. Silver winning Dove’s Real Beauty launched in 2004 also demonstrates how consistency delivers results.

2/ Having a sense of humour pays off with audiences

WARC’s report into what’s working in humorous advertising, outlined how amusing ads trigger brain reward systems, making messages more memorable and distinctive. A study by The Martin Agency has revealed that 72% of people would choose a brand that uses humour over a competitor that does not, and 91% prefer brands to be funny.

Gold Lion winning campaign The Misheard Version for British eyecare brand Specsavers, skincare brand CeraVe’s bronze winner Michael CeraVe, and cat food brand Sheba’s The Gravy Race, which also won a bronze Lion, all used humour to increase impact.

3/ Market disruption creates breakthrough results

Brands challenging their sector’s status quo achieve significant advantages over competitors.

The jury highlighted skincare brand Vaseline’s bronze winner Transition Body Lotion which disrupted the skincare category by becoming a cultural moment that demonstrated how addressing the needs of a specific, underserved community could lead to business success. Silver Lion awarded campaign Find Your Summer for Magnum, encouraged consumers to enjoy ice cream during the winter months, breaking the seasonal sales slump. McDonald’s No Smiles silver-winning campaign redefined its workplace culture to attract Gen Z employees by promoting authenticity over forced smiles.

WARC’s John Bizzell says: “Prioritising consistent, long-term, emotionally resonant creative that challenge category conventions while remaining culturally relevant and authentic, is the key to Creative Effectiveness.”