WPP’s Ezekiel returns to Publicis – does this mean Coca-Cola account is under siege?

Must have been an interesting encounter between Laurent Ezekiel, WPP CMO and CEO/architect of WPP’s bespoke Coca-Cola agency Open X and outgoing WPP CEO Mark Read when Ezekiel told him he was heading back to Publicis.

It’s not that long since Publicis fractured WPP’s hold on the global Coke business by winning its $700m US media account. Coke says it’s “confident” about Open X’s future and would be working with WPP to identify a successor to Ezekiel. Coke recently renewed most of the business with WPP, especially its AI-driven StudioX (all these X’s are most confusing.)

Ezekiel (above) will no doubt be banished to one of the longes gardening leaves on record as someone else takes the reins at Open X with a simple brief: see off Publicis and retain Coke. Relations twixt the two holding companies are hardly friendly: Publicis has had its hand firmly on WPP’s throat, recently winning Mars global media too and displacing it as the biggest ad holding company.

Incoming WPP CEO Cindy Rose could have done without this: the next few years will presumably see WPP under siege for its flagship account just when she needs to get on the front foot. She will have to find a way to counter all-conquering Publicis boss Arthur Sadoun, who seems to have the ear of global clients.

How does he do it? Not sure we believe tales that, on his regular trips to the US, he rises as 2.30am, has a swim, works and then retires at 7pm. But he certainly seem to possess an energy WPP has been lacking.

Past and present WPP senior execs differ on what’s needed. AKQA founder Ajaz Ahmed reckons the company needs to choose between creating more freedom for its brands or making it all WPP. Others say it needs a strong leader in the US, its biggest market. Others that there’s too much bureaucracy, not something it could be accused of in the Martin Sorrell era.

Rose needs to find her own way of countering Sadoun and other rivals. Not the easiest of tasks especially when, as with Ezekiel following a profit warning, she may reflect that it never rains but it pours.