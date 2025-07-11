WPP Open X turns the heat up for Sprite

Handy to get a reminder that WPP still makes ads, with all the tech-this-and-that following the appointment of Cindy Rose from Microsoft as its new CEO.

This is for Coca-Cola’s Sprite from bespoke agency Open X (not so clever to give this a name so similar to WPP Open, its AI offering.) The pitch is that Sprite is just the drink for spicy food, even McDonald’s has a McSpicy sandwich it seems. VML is the lead agency.

‘Hurts Real Good’ isn’t bad. Bit resistant to mad scientists in ads, they can be a lazy option for anything futuristic.

VML is rather fundamental to WPP’s future fortunes. A combo of VML, JWT, Y&R and Wunderman with a reported 30,000 people it is (or was at the time of the internal mergers) the biggest creative agency in the world. So far CEO Jon Cook seems to be doing a good job from his Kansas City fastness.

Very dependent on Coke though. This should keep the wolf from the door for a while.

MAA creative scale: 7.