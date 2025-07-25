VCCP to the rescue in ‘Nothing beats near’ for Green Flag

Green Flag’s USP is that its vehicles are manned by local technicians and supported by a network of local garages, so it can get to you quickly.

VCCP illustrates this with the story of a driver who doesn’t believe Green Flag’s speedy promise, and goes on his own calamitous and ultimately futile journey to get help.

Lucy Brooksbank, marketing chapter area lead at Green Flag, said: “This campaign is a fun but powerful reminder that our local rescue network gives drivers peace of mind wherever they are. When you break down, nothing beats having someone nearby who knows the roads and can get you moving again.”

Bridget Limbrey, managing partner at VCCP said: “This campaign taps into a simple truth. When you’re stuck, speed matters. And no one gets there faster than someone who’s already nearby. ‘Nothing Beats Near’ is a powerful platform that celebrates Green Flag’s biggest strength: local expertise, delivered with real pace.”

It’s VCCP’s first work for the brand, part of the Direct Line Group portfolio that the agency won in January, and comes hot on the heels of a new Direct Line campaign. Both brands have been given the full VCCP treatment: populist, entertaining, relevant and memorable work.

MAA creative scale: 7.5