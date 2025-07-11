US store Bob’s Discount confronts the truth about DIY battles

Forget interior design as the route to dream homes and aspirational lifestyles. Doing up your house is all about compromise, especially for couples, and Bob’s Discount Furniture bravely confronts this reality head-on.

Agency Gale has come up with an entertainment format that transforms a run-of-the-mill retail campaign into a six-part reality TV series that challenges Bob’s to keep real-life couples happy, even in the most trying of circumstances. Comedian Gaby Bryan plays host-slash-couples therapist.

Josh Braithwaite, managing director creative of Gale, said: “To be effective today, brands across industries must embrace modern storytelling. To develop Till Decor Do Us Part, we didn’t start with a TV script. We started with how people actually engage on social media. The result is something that is entertainment first, advertising second—which is exactly how brands earn attention today.”

Steve Nesle, CMO of Bob’s, said, “Traditional advertising has an important place in our full stack marketing strategy. But increasingly we need to connect with new audiences in the platforms they frequent with the kind content they consume.”

There’s something so old-school in the approach that it feels refreshing, and the honesty should resonate with housemates everywhere.

MAA creative scale: 7