Underdog TNT Sports hits back

TNT Sports is definitely the challenger brand in the UK TV sports market, more so than ever this season as the mighty Sky hoovers up even more matches.

But Sky has rather lost its mojo as it promotes its (almost) monopoly in-house, treating football and footballers as god-like representatives of themselves, rather than the flesh and blood they still mostly are.

As Brothers & Sisters does for TNT here.

B&S sprung into commercial life from the loins of Sky Sports and almost makes you warm to the multi-millionaires warming up for the new season. The presence of jack-the-lads (of a certain vintage) Harry Redknapp and Gazza is a reminder of reality.

MAA creative scale: 7.