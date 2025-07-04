UK Creative Festival returns with Creative Circle, Graham Fink and Nils Leonard

The UK Creative Festival returns to Margate on 9–10 July 9-10 with The Best of British Creativity exhibition returning, celebrating the best work of the year from the 2025 Creative Circle Awards shortlist – the UK’s top creative output.

After a 15-year break, Graham Fink’s TheArtSchool returns, built on raw, honest, advice for students wanting to break into the world of advertising. Fink says: “Success (in advertising) comes down to being in the right place, with the right people, at the right time. TheArtSchool is that place.”

This year, the Creative Town Hall joins the line-up. Taking place at the Turner Contemporary and hosted by founder of Uncommon Creative Studio, Nils Leonard, a nationwide initiative from the Creative Circle and Global Media, all about big ideas, bold thinking, and storytelling that shapes culture.

Plus there’s the 80th Creative Circle Awards. Another highlight of the festival is the free-to-enter Talent Awards, which celebrates rising stars.

Jeremy Green, Founder, UK Creative Festival says: “We want to provide a fun and engaging platform to connect, inspire and showcase the people and talent of the UK Creative industry. Thanks to the support of our partners, Global Media, Sparks, Bauer Media, MKS and the APA, together with the whole UK creative industry, the UK Creative Festival is growing year on year and 2025 promises to be the most exciting yet, as we unveil a number of new initiatives.”

The heart of the festival is the Creative Careers Fair, which is free to attend and has already helped over 3,500 students and young creatives find their path into the industry with the help of the Creative Foundation.

Tickets for the Festival and registration for the careers fair here are available here.