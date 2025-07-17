Trump wants to make Coca-Cola ‘just better’

Mexican Coke has become an in-demand product, thanks to the fact that it’s one of the few countries still using real cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup in its Coca-Cola formula.

US President Donald Trump probably doesn’t want to admit that Mexico does it better, but he says he has “been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!”

Coca-Cola, which came into conflict with Trump in 2021 for speaking out against restrictions to voting access in its home state of Georgia, is not overtly committing to the move. A statement from the company said, “We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm for our iconic Coca-Cola brand. More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon.”

Trump’s love of Coke famously extended in his first term to a “Diet Coke button” on his Oval Office desk that alerts a valet to bring him a fresh serving of the drink on a silver platter. On his second inauguration, Coca-Cola chairman James Quincey presented Trump with the company’s traditional gift of a commemorative Diet Coke bottle (pictured).

Perhaps Trump is really motivated by a desire to stop all the Mexican Coke imports – it’s become big business for the country – but either way he seems intent on wielding power over corporate America as well as world leaders. The president’s health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy junior, will back the move – he’s been outspoken about his mistrust of corn syrup, even though it’s a significant crop for many American farmers.