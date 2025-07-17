Timothee Chalomet deals in strange vegetables for Cash App

We are used to seeing him in Chanel and Cartier ads, but here’s Timothée Chalomet, one of the biggest A-list movie stars of his generation, touting fintech payment platform Cash App.

It’s the eccentric story of a father and son who sell rare vegetables. A niche business is made even more inaccessible by the fact that the father vows to accept only outdated payment methods, until Cash App enters the conversation.

Chalomet was involved in the creative process, and Cash App is using his star box office power to full effect. He’s pushing the campaign on his social media, has designed limited edition Cash App card stamps, and the two minute ad is showing in cinemas across the US ahead of big summer releases like Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Cash app has also been engaging with Chalomet fans online, handing out $25 cinema tickets so they can see the spot on the big screen. The brand is building on a history of partnerships with Gen Z/Millennial stars, including singers Sabrina Carpenter and Doechii, and comedian Ramy Youssef.

At the same time as touting modern solutions, there’s a reassuring respect for the traditional values that make the father-son vegetable business so unique. And good performances all round, with help from directing duo Aidan Zamiri and Elijah Bynum.

MAA creative scale: 8