The train ad now waiting at platform one may not reflect reality

There’s often a dislocation twixt what you see in the ads and humdrum reality: never more so than in the current spate of train ads, all over the UK airwaves.

So you have office-bound drones escaping to the seaside from Greater Anglia and Atomic.

Famous five lookalikes off to the West Country from GWR and adam&eveDDB.

And, best of all, Rail Delivery Group (an association of embattled railway companies) invoking an extra-curricular relationship back in the Italy of Vespas and Roman Holiday romance. (The 1960s were actually a pretty poverty-stricken period for most Italians although you’d never know it from ads and most films.) From TMW.

A quick Google search will rapidly show you that train travel in the UK currently ain’t like this. Trains are overcrowded, often delayed, lacking facilities (not just refreshment but functioning toilets) and the most expensive in Europe.

A bit of a challenge if you want to reflect reality then.

MAA creative scales (let’s look on the sunny side): Greater Anglia and GWR 7, RDG 7.5.