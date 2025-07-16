Tesco Mobile aims to decode online language in new BBH campaign

Tesco mobile and BBH are running a new campaign helping parents to decode children’s digital language, all in the cause of online safety (and Tesco Mobile.)

According to research from Internet Matters2, having conversations with children can help them stay safe online. But for parents it can be difficult to know where to start, when you’re not speaking the same language.

Tesco Mobile chief customer officer Laura Joseph says: “We wanted our new campaign to land a powerful message with the aim to encourage parents and carers to start conversations with their children about the importance of online safety. We believe in empowering families with the knowledge they need to navigate the digital world safely, and I am so proud of our work in this space.

“To support these discussions, we offer a range of expert-backed tools & resources designed to foster open, informed conversations so we can help children enjoy everything the digital world has to offer, smartly and safely.”

BBH creative director Uche Ezugwu says: “As a parent, I’m particularly concerned about how to keep kids safe online, especially with all the current risks. I hope this campaign will raise awareness of how important it is to talk to your kids about their online safety, and also help parents start these essential conversations.”

Tesco will never be the most loveable company with its vast UK market share and Clubcard battering ram (some of the price differentials are mind-boggling) but it’s pretty good at positioning itself on the side of the angels when circumstances allow. BBH has been an ingenious and consistent helper.

MAA creative scale: 7.