Specsavers boosts hearing pitch at home with the Whitehalls

Specsavers is big into hearing these days and agency Golin London has signed up Hilary and Jack Whitehall (Jack’s parents) to front a video and social campaign riffing on some research that appears to show the over-55s say ‘what?’ more often than they do ‘I love you,’ leading to arguments. But they would wouldn’t they? And not just because they were going a bit mutt and jeff.

Anyway it’s the excuse for a diverting trip around the Whitehalls; a good idea to get a pretty obviously prosperous elderly couple with most things to explain that they suffer too.

Specsavers’ Kim Bull says: “Hearing loss is more common than many people think, but stigma often means people wait as long as ten years before getting expert help1 By partnering with The Whitehalls to put a humorous take on a very real issue, we hope to motivate those who may not have realised that their own or their partner’s hearing could be the cause of their arguments, to act sooner.”

Indeed it does (although it goes on a bit, as these part-social VOD campaigns seem to do these days.)

MAA creative scale: 7.5.