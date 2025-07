Quebec in Canada – which they’re calling Eastern Townships for some reason here, less French? – depends to a degree on American tourists and, as we all know, that cosmic-sized bully Donald Trump is giving Canada a hard time, vowing (amongst other notions) to make it the 51st state of the union.

But not all Americans are like Trump.

A neat rejoinder. Wouldn’t it be great if more people and countries called the Orange One’s bluff? Like Keir ‘Creepy’ Starmer for example..