Potty training is a breeze in VCCP’s first campaign for Direct Line

After winning Direct Line in January, VCCP’s first work for the brand is on a mission to create a big-hitting campaign in a traditionally low interest category – and toilet humour is the way forward.

Lavatories seem to be fair game for advertisers since the success of FCB London’s Andrex campaign. Here we see a toddler – in his father’s dreams – making potty training just as easy as a Direct Line insurance claim. The distinctive red phone mascot makes an appearance at the end.

Tony Miller, marketing director at Direct Line, said: “Direct Line has been an industry disruptor brand from day one, and for 40 years we’ve built our reputation on making things easier for our customers. This new campaign uses humour to deliver a powerful message about what people really want from their insurer: speed, simplicity, and great service. ‘That’s how it’s done’ captures the essence of Direct Line, cutting through the complexity and showing that insurance doesn’t have to be difficult.”

Bridget Limbrey, managing partner at VCCP, said: “Direct Line has a powerful legacy, and it’s been a privilege to reimagine it for a new era while staying true to what makes it so trusted and distinctive. ‘That’s how it’s done’ captures that spirit with clarity, confidence and cut-through. We’re incredibly proud of this work and of the opportunity to help bring back such an iconic brand.”

A second film is based around a woman’s fantasies of securing a promotion as easily as she settles a claim with Direct Line.

It’s a big claim for an insurance brand. Can Direct Line really guarantee to process every claim so seamlessly? This campaign will build high expectations of consumers – let’s hope they can deliver.

MAA creative scale: 7.5