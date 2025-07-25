Pep Guardiola works his magic for TNT and Aldar in new season spots

Manchester City had something of a fall from grace last season, but all seems to be forgiven as the team’s charismatic manager, Pep Guardiola, features in two new ads this week.

The first is for Aldar, which is the “official real estate partner” of Manchester City Football Club, so the Pep adulation is a given. “Driven by detail” is all about the mindset of excellence, as agency Lobster does its best to weave real estate and football management into a single narrative.

For TNT Sports, Guardiola is a footnote to a larger selection of football stars ranging from Cole Palmer to Peter Crouch and even Paul Gascoigne. In “This is not normal,” agency Brothers & Sisters reflects the exceptional talent of some big names, as well building up excitement for its TV coverage of the new season.

It seems a bit rude to steam in with ads for men’s football already, when the women’s Euros final is being played this weekend. Unless they are timed to capitalise on the audience for Sunday’s final.

That said, both ads feel like they are doing what they set out to do.

MAA creative scale: 7