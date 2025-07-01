Nike launches its own never-ending football epic

There are lots of quite scary things about football – a Saudi moneybags club winning the World Club Championship? FIFA will love that – and Nike is seemingly planning a whole year of them judging by the ‘Scary Football’ trailer.

From Wieden+Kennedy London, referencing horror and gaming, both currently a la mode.

Every so often this venerable client/agency duo produce something that sets the tone for lots of advertising that comes after it. ‘Dream Crazy’ with Colin Kaepernick in 2019 ushered in the purpose era for example.

This isn’t quite that but it will be interesting to see how the various individual films play out. Looks from here that Cole ‘Cold’ Palmer as some sort of mobster may steal the show again.

MAA creative scale: 7.