MSQ buys two production businesses for M3 Labs

Marcoms group MSQ has bought London-based Precious and Wooshii to boost its M3 Labs production business. M3 also includes creative studio Brave Spark.

Described as a connected commerce agency Precious works internationally for clients including Diageo, Hilton, Unilever and Mars. Wooshii has a global network of 16,000 vetted creators across 132 countries delivering video production services for the likes of Amazon, Thermo Fisher and Kia.

MSQ executive director Kate Howe says: “The acquisitions of Precious and Wooshii bring real depth in global production, tech enabled products and e-commerce with experienced innovative industry leadership.

“With some of the best tech innovators in the market, Wooshii is at the cutting edge of the use of AI to transform creative services – which we will rapidly embed across our business. With our investment, scale and existing capabilities in this area, together we can reach higher, further and faster while ensuring the huge importance of craft and human insight is built in at every step.”