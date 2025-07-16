Mindy the meathead packs a protein punch for Yumbo

Protein snacks are currently big business on both sides of the Atlantic. Tesco’s meal deal of chicken sandwich, egg protein pot and a coke was its best selling combination of 2024, and it’s a similar story at Waitrose and Pret a Manger. Processed meat might be unpopular for some health fanatics, but it’s got a lot of in-demand protein, which is why new chunky meat stick brand Yumi is investing heavily in a campaign by Havas North America

Mindy the unlikely meathead’s first word was “tenderloin,” and even her teddies were fed steaks. But her meat craving has got her into some hazardous situations, so a nicely-packaged meat stick is the answer to all her problems.

Jeff Beck, SVP, group creative director at Havas Chicago, said: “We knew the only way to break through to a younger audience would be with a campaign that zigs when others zag. We made the intentional choice to feature a female who flips the phrase “meathead” on its head in a hilarious way. Ultimately it was our way of challenging outdated stereotypes and proudly proclaiming Yumbo is for anyone with an insatiable craving for meat.”

Matt Barlow, vice president of brand and commerce marketing at Buddig, said: “It was clear that in order to break through, we were going to have to creatively push ourselves. Meat for Real Meatheads is more than just a product launch – it’s a defiance of all the other brands out there that say meatsticks are just for a certain type of person. We want our product to be for all protein-seeking snackers.”

The campaign is Havas Chicago’s first for Carl Buddig & Company, the family-owned parent company of Yumbo, since winning the business in March.

MAA creative scale: 7.5