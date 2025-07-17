Men in showers clean up again for Amazon and Axe

What is it with men in showers? Ever since Old Spice’s much-awarded “the man your man could smell like,” advertisers have had a penchant for wrapping towels around its heroes. This week sees two more classics of the genre, both with a slightly sinister take on the bathroom ritual.

Targeting university students, Amazon reflects the everyday reality that its app – and thus pretty much anything you might want in the moment – is only ever a click away. In this case, what’s required is a pair of slides and some noise cancelling headphones.

Also this week, Axe and LolaMullenLowe have come up with a memorably risqué pay-off to its latest spot. Axe clearly does a lot more than just get you clean.

A second “back to school” ad from Amazon, which doesn’t feature a man in a shower, feels like the weaker of the two. But it’s still a compelling demonstration of the ubiquity and utility of a brand that is continues to fuel a stratospheric lifestyle for founder Jeff Bezos.

MAA creative scale: 8 for the men in showers, 7 for the cute chemistry students.