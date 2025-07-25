MAA Ad of the Week: Nike Jordan from W+K

Nike and Wieden + Kennedy continue to be a powerful combination, and this ad is a joyful surprise that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Instead, it wholeheartedly embraces the idea of sport as entertainment in celebration of 40 years of Air Jordan.

“It’s a hard knock life” from Annie provides a sharp soundtrack and the whole concept – mixing broadway with basketball – seamlessly allows the cast of athletes to switch between glitzy choreography and the brutality of a life in sport.

Nike and Wieden + Kennedy had a phase of losing their footing, but this spot sees them on firm ground; it’s a celebratory showstopper and it’s gloriously simple.

All the thinking and creativity have gone into making it as entertaining as possible, which makes a change from all the ads that arrogantly assume viewers care enough to puzzle out what’s on earth is going on.