MAA Ad of the Week: Dash from The Or

The Cannes Lions isn’t the be-all and end-all of creativity (and those who weren’t there are probably heartily sick of hearing about it) but it does show the direction the wider industry is heading…down a data-driven dead end some might say. With some agencies disgracefully gaming the system.

Where were those antediluvian ads that build brands and please consumers? Like this one for Dash fruit drinks from Mother’s The Or.

No idea if The Or will enter this for next year’s multifarious awards – but they should.