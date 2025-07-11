MAA Ad of the Week: Canal+AI from BETC Paris

Clients have always been able to make their own ads, they didn’t have to wait for AI. Placing them in the media without an agency (later a media agency) used to be the problem: broadcasters wanted to know you had the dosh. There were no such restrictions on content or where it emanated.

So is the fuss about AI just that, fuss. Meta (Facebook) may soon be able to do the lot (including creative from a company logo) but its market is smaller companies (tens of thousands of them admittedly) who even small agencies wouldn’t get out of bed for. AI, for the foreseeable future, is a production development. The “Kodak moment’ for agencies, as Brandtech’s David Jones has put it, is losing the often outrageous fees they charge for putting the stuff together.

There’s more to come, obviously, and BETC (which runs a massive establishment in Paris so this is an issue for them) has harnessed the ups and downs of AI skilfully here for Canal+, showing the robots have their issues too.

Take that robots, we knew it already.