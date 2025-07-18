MAA Ad of the Week: Axe from Lola MullenLowe

You see one and suddenly they’re everywhere. Ladies of a certain vintage with rather younger men seem to be a trend – The Or’s recent Ad of the Week for Dash is a case in point.

Dotted around the ad holding groups are a few gems and IPG’s Lola MullenLowe is certainly one of the them. Lowe in its various guises has produced many gems in its pretty long history (beginning as Lowe Howard-Spink, a breakaway from the great Collett Dickenson Pearce in the 1980s) and the Iberian wizards are keeping the flag flying, notably for Unilever’s Axe.

By rediscovering funny.

Was watching some daytime British TV the other day and the interminable ads were either quick-cutting crap (some from ‘proper’ agencies) or droning charity docs pleading for £3 a month. Channel flipping time. No wonder TV is in decline.

More of the above please.