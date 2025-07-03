Lovehoney sidesteps restrictions with a toothbrush

As the world grapples with Trump and his big (not so) beautiful bill in the US (seemingly designed to make the poor poorer and less healthy), Starmer and Reeves’ (not so comic) comedy act in the UK – not to mention Gaza and Ukraine – it’s enough to drive you to doing something you shouldn’t with an electric toothbrush. Any port in a storm.

This, anyway, is the suggestion from sex products firm Lovehoney in a new campaign from Leith. Apparently there are new restrictions on advertising sex toys (joining alcohol maybe, although that’s yet to be revealed.) So Lovehoney is enlisting different everyday devices.

Director of marketing Nora Lahl says: “Feel the Lovehoney’ is a confident step forward for us as the UK’s leading sexual wellness retailer, it reflects who we are: playful, inclusive and sex-positive – while enabling us to navigate advertising limitations without diluting our message or mission to bring sexual wellness to the nation.

“The new campaign signals a strategic shift for Lovehoney, strengthening our position in the sexual wellness category, while deploying humour, mischief and creative subversion to speak to consumers in a way few brands dare to. We are excited to see ‘Feel the Lovehoney’ become the golden thread of our brand communications in 2025 and beyond.”

Shouldn’t speak too soon. They’ll be banning toothbrushes next (subject to objections from the dental industry, of course.)

MAA creative scale: 6.5.