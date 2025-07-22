Less is much more for Häagen-Dazs and BBH

BBH is working on a global campaign for Häagen-Dazs in 2026 but, in the meantime, it’s taking advantage of an unusually hot and sticky British summer with a striking Out of Home campaign, ‘Devoured,’ featuring a licked-clean ice cream stick. Shot by Dan Tobin Smith.

Häagen-Dazs global head Priscilla Zee says: “We are proud to work with an agency that has a long-standing legacy with our brand, and commitment to creativity and growth. This work is a celebration of what makes Häagen-Dazs iconic: unmatched product, crafted with care, and savoured to the last bite.”

BBH CCO Alex Grieve says: “We didn’t need to show the product because the craving you get from looking at it, says it all. That kind of confidence comes from a client that knows their product is just that good. We’re incredibly proud of our partnership and legacy with this iconic brand and excited for what’s to come.”

Might have a chance at Cannes and elsewhere (provided they keep AI out of it of course.)

MAA creative scale: 9.