KFC Canada goes traditional for finger lickin’ return

Mother’s outstanding work for KFC in the UK did only moderately at Cannes – maybe they should have backed it with reams of AI-written fake case history stuff.

KFC in Canada is also pushing the boat out production-wise with this from with another indie agency Courage Inc., bravely bringing back ‘finger lickin’ good,’ a slogan that presumably repels as well as attracts.

“We’re not just reminding people of what makes KFC irresistible — we’re showing them,” says KFC’s Katherine Bond-Debicki. “With ‘Sorry Manners,’ we wanted to reinforce ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ with a culturally relevant insight and a creative execution that is not only visually interesting but that entertains in a way that is distinctively KFC.”

A campaign designed to entertain (and show off the product?) Wouldn’t even consider entering it for Cannes.

MAA creative scale: 8.