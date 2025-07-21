KFC and Mother London get spicy with Zinger Drip burgers

Mother and KFC often go strong on “vibe” advertising, and this new campaign is here to add extra heat to the oozing gravy of the “Believe” campaign. Made for the new limited edition Zinger Drip, it’s all about the “thrilling pain-pleasure paradox of spicy food.” We see the Zinger Drip burger emerging from the depths of a mysterious bubbling, lava-like lake of Zinger hot sauce, accompanied by the panting whispers of the “fire choir” – people who indulged in spice and are now dealing with the consequences – taking pained breaths as they frantically try to cool their mouths.

Danielle Ruggles, marketing manager at KFC UK&I, said: “Spicy burgers aren’t anything new. But KFC’s Zinger Drip is something special. It’s KFC’s love letter to spice fans, a fully dunked fillet, dripping and drenched in fiery sauce. Taking heat to a whole new level, the campaign creates drama and enticement that perfectly complements the saucy spice experience of the Zinger Drip.”

Mother creatives Luke Dawson & Fabio Montero said: “KFC is known for its chicken, so we wanted to flip the script with the Zinger Drip, by shifting the focus entirely onto the sauce. We’ve built on the ‘Believe’ platform by highlighting the excitable anticipation of those happy to endure the burn of the Zinger Drip, eventually letting up to unveil irresistible flavour.”

Strongly on-brand, the work reflects KFC’s zeal for doing its own thing in the face of the fast food wars.

MAA creative scale: 7