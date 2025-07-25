IPG-Omnicom: is leaked video a sign of things to come?

This video has leaked out rather than come from official sources, so it might not be legitimate. But if it’s real, it’s a gloomy insight into the new IPG-Omnicom vision. What happens in this new world? At least someone admits that change is scary, but the tone and vocabulary are stuck in the old world.

A range of senior (but not too senior) execs, mostly from IPG but some from Omnicom too, roll out the familiar tropes: upscale, accelerate growth, add to the skillset, helping people be their best creative selves, a belief in the power of creativity, respecting the humanity inside technology, delivering real time solutions.

The video was posted on 15th July with the following note: “Recently, we asked leaders from across both the Interpublic and Omnicom networks to share their personal perspectives on the proposed combination of our two companies — why it matters for our clients, our teams and the industry as a whole.”

Let’s hope it’s an AI fake. Or at least a work in progress.