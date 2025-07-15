Is Accenture interested in all or some of WPP?

Campaign reports that meetings have taken place between Accenture, owner of Accenture Song, and WPP (subscription required).

WPP (above) and Accenture Song are in the process of bedding in new leaders: Cindy Rose who’s taking over from CEO Mark Read and Ndidi Oteh at Song succeeding David Droga. Accenture big boss Julie Sweet is reported to have attended one meeting.

Accenture Song has so far eschewed media, the biggest part of WPP’s business, although it said recently it was looking for a way to be involved. It claims $19bn in billings, making it the second largest ad holding group after Publicis. It’s hard to see where these come from – it can’t all be from creative agencies Droga5 and the gaggle of others bought for Song. Prior to buying Droga5 it had accumulated a number of tech-based businesses.

WPP is folding its three big media agencies in GroupM – EssenceMediacom, Mindshare and Wavemaker – into new WPP Media, leading to substantial job losses across the empire. Its other brands include PR arm Burson, production business Hogarth, VML, Ogilvy and AKQA.

A break-up bid might be welcomed by the creative networks which could seek P/E backing. Ogilvy in particular would probably be viable on its own – which would bring a smile to the shade of founder David Ogilvy.