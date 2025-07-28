Gwyneth Paltrow answers Coldplay kiss cam questions for Astonomer

Astronomer, the tech company that employed the CEO and head of HR caught in a clandestine clinch at a Coldplay concert recently, is capitalising on its unlikely sudden fame by bringing in Gwyneth Paltrow as a temporary spokesperson. Paltrow is the ex-wife of Coldplay singer Chris Martin (as well as being an Oscar-winning actress and wellness entrepreneur).

She’s here to answer all your questions. Except she ignores the real questions, and instead of giving the inside gossip, she answers questions that nobody’s asking – the ones about Astronomer’s data workflow and its “beyond analytics” seminar. Created by Ryan Reynolds’ agency, Maximum Effort.

Who can blame Astronomer for capitalising on its sudden fame? It’s quite a feat to get Paltrow on board, and to do it all with a sense of humour.

Wonder if the couple caught on the kiss cam – both of whom resigned almost instantly from their jobs – are laughing?