Doritos gets spicy with soft porn parody starring Walton Goggins

Sex in advertising is making a comeback, with 70s-style soft porn parodies leading the way. Hot on the heels of Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle jeans, here’s another White Lotus alumnus, Walton Goggins, playing the part of a spicy (but not too spicy) plumber on a house call for Doritos.

PepsiCo’s in-house agency D3 layers on the double entendres as the frustrated customer does her best to make the encounter as spicy as Dorito’s new Golden Sriracha flavour.

It’s a social-first campaign, but it kicked off with a real-life a premiere screening in New York burlesque club Slipper Room, backed by a big OOH campaign, with billboards up around Times?? Square and throughout the city.

Goggins’ sleazy character in White Lotus season 3 was perfect preparation for playing at porn. Sex in ads might be lowest common denominator, but in the hands of this high budget production a predictable trope becomes something worth watching. Let’s be thankful that PepsiCo didn’t cast the ubiquitous David Beckham in the role.

MAA creative scale: 8