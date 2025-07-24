Ditch the d**k pics: Manscaped and Special US shift focus to faces

How d**k pics ever got so popular is a mystery to most, but Manscaped – which has tools to help men groom their private parts – is moving its focus up to the face in a new campaign by Special US.

It seems that a face pic is nine times more likely to get a positive response than the alternative, according to their research, so it makes sense that Manscaped want us to know that they’ve expanded into “all over” man care.

The spot is pretty wholesome, cleaned up for broadcast and streaming across Paramount+, Hulu and Peacock as well as on OOH, YouTube and social. There’s also a podcast push, with serious discussion of the d**k pic phenomenon on some established series, including one featuring advice from actor and brand ambassador Pete Davidson (recently seen as the perfect boyfriend for Reformation) on the best angles for face selfies.

Thankfully this spot leaves it all to the imagination and is delightfully light-hearted. An another example of the “men in bathrooms” advertising trend.

MAA creative scale: 8