Crypto dances into alternative future in Mother’s new Coinbase ad

Yes, contemporary Britain is pretty gloomy, so here come Mother and new client Coinbase to make a song and dance out of our unfailing ability to put up with the status quo.

The campaign introduces a full-on musical extravaganza, “Everything is fine,” which comically dramatizes the everyday financial indignities that are heaped on us Brits. If the global financial system is broken, we are invited to wonder whether perhaps crypto platform Coinbase might be part of the change we need.

Coinbase group creative director Jean Morrow said: “We wanted to connect with Brits on a cultural level and show up with a high level of craft and clarity. The campaign uses humour and a fair amount of dancing to inspire an important conversation: are there alternatives to the existing financial system? And where can crypto fit in to give regular people more options and control?”

Tom Bender, ECD at Mother, said: “We identified that the true problem in people’s lives isn’t any single thing, but rather the collective resignation we all hold about how things work, or don’t work – the inertia of accepting the status quo. Our aim with ‘Everything Is Fine’ is not to dictate, but to offer a suggestion: that there could be an alternative.”

Craft and clarity are noble aims for an ad campaign, and the subtlety of the message, mixed with the OTT method of delivery, is an unexpected take that might almost tempt people to think again about bitcoin. Coinbase has just done a partnership with JP Morgan, so there’s some potential reassurance from the connection with an established brand.

Good to see that someone seems to be doing well out of crypto’s – or at least its big marketing budget – although you’d hope the agency got paid in old-fashioned cash.

MAA creative scale: 8