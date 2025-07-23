Comic Relief appoints Ogilvy UK for ‘big ideas in bucket loads’

Ogilvy Group UK has been appointed to work on creative and strategy for Comic Relief 2026. The charity raised £40m last year, which is a fair amount but it’s down from £108m at its 2011 peak, so Ogilvy will be expected to pull out all the stops and reverse the decline for Red Nose Day next March.

The brief is to “strengthen Comic Relief’s place in the fabric of culture and society and ensure Red Nose Day 2026 captures the hearts and minds of the nation.” Ogilvy will pull in its advertising, PR, social, influence and behavioural science arms to develop a “refreshed creative anchor that will inspire mass support and participation.”

Tammy Einav, chief client officer, Ogilvy Group UK: “Comic Relief has achieved so much to help so many. It is a privilege to partner with them to support this incredible cause.”

Samir Patel, CEO, Comic Relief: “We are in our 40th year of Comic Relief and believe that comedy and compassion, the foundations we were built on, are as powerful now as they were in 1985. People need hope, community and to feel like change is possible. Red Nose Day gives people an opportunity to come together; we have big ambitions for next year and they need big ideas, which Ogilvy proved they have in bucket loads.”