Cole Palmer haircuts join Nike’s scary football

Nike’s ‘Scary Football’ from Wieden+Kennedy presses on and here’s Cole ‘Cold’ Palmer of Chelsea and England who, as we suspected, is one of the more notable examples.

Palmer ‘skins’ opponents (it says here, well sometimes) and certainly looks the part beneath his Henry V haircut. Is he the first footballer to have another persona just for ads? Back in the day we had Vinnie Jones but mostly after he’d stopped playing.

Still don’t quite get what the campaign is driving at…diverting though.

And here’s Mbappe….as above..