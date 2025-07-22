Co-op builds employer brand in new VCCP campaign

Who knew that an ad agency might have an “employer brand team”? VCCP has one for the Co-op, which takes its ownership structure – it’s owned by colleagues and customers rather than shareholders – very seriously indeed.

This new campaign is all about building the brand internally. It’s about locking in current staff as well as attracting new ones by introducing the three pillars of the new Colleague Promise: a place with purpose, a place you’ll belong, and a place you can thrive.

Mel Matson, marketing director at Co-op, said: “Our new Colleague Promise reflects what makes Co-op different – a cooperative business where colleagues are not only valued employees but also owners who shape how we work and grow together. It brings to life our commitment to fairness, consistency, and doing the right thing for every colleague, just as we do for our members and customers. Every day our colleagues, across the group, are shining ambassadors of Owned by you. Right by you.”

Huw Morgan, head of employer brand at VCCP said: “The Colleague Promise is built on reality: it has been shaped by the views of Co-op colleagues. With a strong focus on purpose, belonging, and growth, the Promise reflects our co-operative difference – showing that when you work at Co-op, you’re not just doing a job, you’re helping shape a business that’s truly owned by you and driven to do right by you.”

It’s an internal project rather than a consumer-facing ad campaign, so it’s difficult to give it a creative score, but full marks for consistency. Last year, VCCP’s first campaign for the Co-op introduced the “Owned by you. Right by you” positioning, and this push doubles down on that effort.

It’s an almost militant approach to looking after your people, and at a time when many brands have abandoned the effort to stand for something other than protecting margins, the commitment feels solid and reassuring.

Unlikely to have cost much, but “employer brand” is an enterprising revenue stream for an ad agency, even if few care enough about their staff for it to catch on widely.