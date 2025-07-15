Clarkson’s pub choir sets out to save the great British pub – and sell his beer

Catch it now before it’s banned – that seems to be the idea anyway as farmer Jeremy Clarkson debuts a farmer’s choir, fuelled by his Hawkstone beer.

The man’s everywhere it seems, having it all ways as the harder it is for his businesses the more ratings his excursions on Amazon Prime attract. This time it’s to save the great British pub – to add to his crusade to help farmers against Rachel Reeves’ mean inheritance tax. From T&P as you’d expect (chairman Johnny Hornby is a shareholder in Hawkstone.)

Makes you wonder where we’ll all end up after four years of this stuff: no farms, no pubs….but there will, of course, always be Clarkson (he has a pub too.)

MAA creative scale: 6.