Cindy Rose from Microsoft takes over as new WPP CEO

It’s all happening at WPP this week: yesterday an unexpected profit warning, today a new CEO – Cindy Rose from Microsoft. Rose (below), currently chief operating officer, global enterprise at the tech giant, takes over in September.

Rose is a former MD of UK consumer business at Vodafone and executive director of digital entertainment and media sales at Virgin Media. She also spent 15 years at The Walt Disney Company, ultimately as senior VP and MD of Disney Interactive Media Group, EMEA. A WPP insider too, she has been a non-exec on the WPP Board since 2019.

She has British and American citizenship and will be based in both London and New York. She will take over from current CEO Mark Read who’s staying until the end of the year.

“WPP is a company I know and love – not only from my six years on the Board but as a client and partner for many years before that – and I couldn’t be happier or more excited to be appointed as CEO. I began my career in the creative industries and this feels like coming home.

“There are so many opportunities ahead for WPP. We have and continue to build market-leading AI capabilities, alongside an unrivalled reputation for creative excellence and a preeminent client list. WPP has the most brilliant, talented, creative people and I can’t wait to write the company’s next chapter together.

“I am grateful to Mark for his many contributions to the business over the years and I look forward to working together to ensure a smooth handover.”