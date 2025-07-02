BBH has Ribena singing in the rain

BBH has retained Ribena in a pitch, presumably based partly on its new brand platform ‘There’s no taste like home.’ Referencing, Ribena says, its “rich heritage and widespread affection.” Thereby holding “a unique place in people’s hearts and minds.”

So we have a couple, seemingly unfazed by rain pouring into their home.

If you’re a bit perplexed by this allow Ribena to help out: “The films follow the story of two siblings as they share their favourite childhood drink. As they sit back, past and present blend as the nostalgia of a classic British summer unfolds in their living room. Rain pours indoors as they relive a special moment from their childhood, splashing in puddles in the garden as their Mum brings them Ribena.”

Aha! So that’s it. BBH is in a rich vein of form (it’s putting on business seemingly every week in the US) but this one is quite a lot of a stretch. Maybe there’s better to come.

MAA creative scale: 4.5.