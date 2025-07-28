Ark Agency wins premium Italian lager, Menabrea

Menabrea, the premium Italian lager owned by C&C Group, has appointed Ark Agency to lead creative and strategic positioning for the brand. It follows the agency’s appointment to another C&C brand, Magners, earlier this year.

The lager has 170 years of history to build on, and has ambitions to carve out a distinctive presence in the UK premium lager category. Ark’s first brand campaign is expected to launch in 2026.

Ben Turner, brand marketing director, beer, C&C Group said: “Menabrea has huge potential to cut through in the premium lager category. The work we’ve done with Ark on Magners gave us front-row seats to the agency’s strategic clarity, creativity and momentum. When it came to Menabrea, it felt like a natural next step.”

Mike Wilton, co-founder, Ark Agency, said: “Menabrea is a rare thing: rich in heritage, loaded with aspirational quality, and full of ambition. This is exactly the kind of opportunity we relish – a brand with substance, style, and a story that deserves to be told. There’s real potential to create work that doesn’t just compete, but elevates the entire category.”