Apple’s creepy cat changes the picture
Apple has mostly managed to stay on the right side of the privacy/fake news controversy but this new iPhone feature – where you can add/subtract/restore an element via your camera – may be seen by some as creepy. In this case a creepy cat.
Would have been catnip for dictators wishing to rewrite history as they went along.
Produced in-house, capably directed by by Andreas Nilsson.
But is the joke on us?
MAA creative scale: 5.