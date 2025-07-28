Apple’s creepy cat changes the picture

Apple has mostly managed to stay on the right side of the privacy/fake news controversy but this new iPhone feature – where you can add/subtract/restore an element via your camera – may be seen by some as creepy. In this case a creepy cat.

Would have been catnip for dictators wishing to rewrite history as they went along.

Produced in-house, capably directed by by Andreas Nilsson.

But is the joke on us?

MAA creative scale: 5.