Amazon returns to its roots with books epic

Amazon is the world’s biggest advertiser, a growing media platform and the world’s biggest bookseller (where its business started online.)

This new campaign from Droga5 return to those roots, presenting books as a necessary antidote to crazy modern life, depicted as a dystopian video game.

Amazon and Apple are about the only two global brands willing and able to lavish millions on good old brand advertising, one of the benefits of building such immediately recognisable and dominant properties. Chicken and egg?

MAA creative scale: 8.