AA turns from bank robbers to vampires

What is it they say about difficult second albums? The Gate scored mightily with its debut ad for the AA, showing it assisting some bank robbers – “Bombay mix?” was one of those little strokes of genius. “It’s OK, I’m with the AA’ plus the music is one of those brand platforms everybody seems t be searching for.

This time round it’s a pair of vampires, becalmed on the road and panicking as the sun is rising.

AA head of marketing Simone Scaysbrook says: “Our latest ad continues the light-hearted tone of our ‘It’s OK. I’m with The AA’ campaign, reminding people that even in the most unpredictable or perilous moments, it’s OK, because The AA have got you covered.

“While the scenarios may raise a smile, the message is important; reliable breakdown cover matters. We want our customers to feel reassured, knowing that with The AA, they have the best breakdown cover, no matter what their journey throws at them.”

The campaign’s also being extended to chime with the latest Jurassic Park film release.

So a valuable brand platform for the AA from The Gate. But…these days you expect a bit more from your vampires, who are all over the entertainment world. These are a bit bargain basement. “We should have left centuries ago” isn’t up there with Bombay mix.

MAA creative scale: 5.