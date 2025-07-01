A polyamorous mini-masterpiece from The Or lifts Dash ad debut

Mother’s The Or, its challenger brand for challenger brands, has certainly mad a splash since it launched a few years ago. One of its skills is persuading challenger brands, which usually don’t think they’ve the money, to sample TV.

Here they are again for fruit-infused drink Dash (it’s flavoured water) debuting with what may well be broadcast advertising’s first “seven-person polycule.” Or polycule of any description (polyamorous relationships, it says here.)

Celebrating “The drink that has it all.” Directed by Somesuch’s Freddie Waters

Dash founder and CMO Jack Scott (that’s the way to do it) says: “Compromising is quite simply, boring. People are fed up with being told what they shouldn’t have, so we’re flipping the traditional wellness script and injecting it with flavour and fun. For our TV debut, we wanted to show how, with DASH, you don’t need to choose between what tastes good and what is good for you. Phenomenal flavour made from real fruit.

“And just like we don’t compromise on flavour, at DASH, we don’t compromise on creativity, so we’re thrilled to partner with creative powerhouse The Or and Freddie Waters to bring this campaign to life in a way that encapsulates our playful and daring nature.”

Somehow suspect that the denizens of The Or in darkest Shoreditch don’t spent their time agonising over AI or relatable media. Producing good ads that make you smile will do, as will thirty seconds if you’re good enough.

MAA creative scale: 9.