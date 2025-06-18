WPP wins two Grand Prix on day three: Media and Social & Creator

The holding company might be hunting for a CEO and losing a lot more business than it would like, but WPP is having a pretty good Cannes. On day three, it was again bolstered by winning two big, talent-pulling Grand Prix, both for global mega-client Unilever. Mindshare took the all-important Media top spot and Ogilvy Singapore won the Social & Creator prize.

DDB’s DM9 Sao Paulo won in Creative Data and Publicis Groupe’s Conseil Paris won the Direct Grand Prix, while independent agency Quality Meats Chicago triumphed in the increasingly competitive Creative B2B category.

MEDIA LIONS

Unilever’s Dove Real Beauty: Redefined for the AI Era by Mindshare New York Interrupts the algorithms to disrupt AI beauty standards.

Waitrose‘s Christmas campaign, “Sweet Suspicion” by Manning Gottlieb OMD did well in Media by winning two Lions: a Gold with Wonderhood’s work, and a Silver for Saatchi & Saatchi’s contribution.

SOCIAL & CREATOR LIONS

Unilever’s Vaseline: Vaseline Verified by Ogilvy Singapore People loving the chance to show off their Vaseline hacks and how they use it in real life. Also won WPP a Grand Prix in Health and Wellness earlier in the week.

CREATIVE B2B LIONS

GoDaddy: Act Like You Know by Quality Meat Chicago Uses AI to bring small business ideas to life.

CREATIVE DATA LIONS

Consul appliances: Efficient Way to Pay by DM9 Sao Paulo Using low energy consumption costs as an inducement to encourage people to save up for a new appliance.

DIRECT LIONS

Axa Insurance: Three Knocks Publicis Conseil Paris Breaking new ground by adding domestic violence risks to home insurance policies.