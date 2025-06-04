WPP unveils better mousetrap AI solution Open Intelligence

WPP is certainly giving this AI business its best shot, launching Open Intelligence, which it dubs the advertising industry’s “first large marketing model.”

Open Intelligence, based around recent acquisition Infosum, claims to predict audience behaviour and marketing performance based on data patterns enabling bespoke campaign models for clients. WPP says its clients will be able to: train custom models, continuously optimise audience segmentation and media buying, generate predictive signals from customer data, reduce waste and deliver personalised campaigns.

WPP has signed up a number of Big Tech partners including Google, Microsoft Advertising, Lumen Research, Snap and TikTok.