WPP triumphs as Cannes Creative Company of the Year

WPP has had a torrid time over the past 18 months or so; shipping accounts and losing its status as biggest ad holding company to Publicis.

You wouldn’t have known it at the finale of this year’s Cannes Lions though with an unusually (and understandably) animated departing CEO Mark Read waving aloft the network’s second successive win of Cannes Lions’ Creative Company of the Year award.

WPP has been telling us for a while now it’s the “creative transformation company” (not all its inhabitants would agree) and the gong, in this respect at least, is just what the doctor ordered. Omnicom came second, IPG which is about to merge with Omnicom (regulators allowing) came third. WPP agencies won 168 Lions, including 10 Grand Prix, 23 Golds, 53 Silvers and 81 Bronze. Publicis Conseil won Agency of the Year for the second time in a row and also the Titanium Grand Prix for AXA.

Read says: “Our success at Cannes Lions is a tribute to the extraordinary talent and passion of our people worldwide, and to the clients who entrust us with their brands. It’s also a powerful statement about the central role of creative and media excellence in building brands, shaping culture and driving growth, a principle at the heart of WPP and one I’m very proud to see recognised today.

“Winning Creative Company of the Year is always a huge honour, but celebrating this achievement with our brilliant people at my last Cannes as CEO makes it doubly special. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who made it happen.”

Global CCO Rob Reilly says: “In a world increasingly shaped by AI, authentic human creativity with integrity commands a growing premium. This year’s winners from across WPP brilliantly showcase how our agencies are owning innovation and technology, not to replace creativity, but to amplify it, solve complex challenges for brands, and connect with audiences in more meaningful ways. Congratulations to all our teams and fearless clients for these outstanding results.”

Creative Company of the Year

1. WPP

2. Omnicom

3. Interpublic Group

Network of the Year

1. DDB Worldwide

2. Ogilvy

3. FCB

Agency of the Year

1. Publicis Conseil, Paris, France

2. Africa Creative DDB, São Paulo, Brazil

3. FCB Chicago, United States

Independent Agency of the Year

1. Serviceplan, Munich, Germany

2. Rethink, Toronto, Canada

3. Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Sydney, Australia

Independent Network of the Year

1. Serviceplan Agenturgruppe

2. Rethink

3. Wieden+Kennedy

Palme d’Or (in the early days of Cannes the biggest award.)

1. Revolver, Australia

2. Iconoclast, United States

3. Biscuit Filmworks, United Kingdom

Creative Brand of the Year

1. Axa

2. Dove

3. Vaseline