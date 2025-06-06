Wolf Olins’ Wayne Deakin: My Top Tips for Cannes

Great design doesn’t need loads of context to be understood, it has an element of being self explanatory. And I think that applies to campaigns that shine at Cannes, or at least in the work I think will do well this year: great ideas that really make sense – and make you want to watch.

Visit Oslo – Honest Beats Glossy, Every Time

Most tourism ads try to charm you into submission—sun-drenched shots, poetic voiceovers, promises of rediscovery. Oslo didn’t get the memo. It doesn’t beg for attention. It earns it. Honest, self-aware, and quietly magnetic. It knows exactly what it is—and that confidence is contagious. No need to shout when you’re speaking truth.