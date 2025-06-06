Wolf Olins’ Wayne Deakin: My Top Tips for Cannes
Great design doesn’t need loads of context to be understood, it has an element of being self explanatory. And I think that applies to campaigns that shine at Cannes, or at least in the work I think will do well this year: great ideas that really make sense – and make you want to watch.
Visit Oslo – Honest Beats Glossy, Every Time
Most tourism ads try to charm you into submission—sun-drenched shots, poetic voiceovers, promises of rediscovery. Oslo didn’t get the memo. It doesn’t beg for attention. It earns it. Honest, self-aware, and quietly magnetic. It knows exactly what it is—and that confidence is contagious. No need to shout when you’re speaking truth.
Penny “Price Packs” – lean, smart and just good design
This is what happens when a smart idea meets real-world urgency. No grandstanding, no design theatre—just a brutally efficient solution to a tough economic reality. Creativity isn’t about budget—it’s about relevance. And this work gets it. In a time when every cent counts, Penny doesn’t try to distract or dazzle. It leans in. Smart packaging becomes a lifeline for real people. Thoughtful. Scaled. Sharp as hell. It’s not just good design—it’s a brand showing up when it matters most.
Apple Vision Pro “Submerged” – The Future Doesn’t Have to Scream
Most tech ads are obsessed with specs. This one remembered its humans who wear the headset. It’s not just beautiful—it’s felt. It trades hype for intimacy, immersion for emotion. For once, the tech disappears—and something bigger shows up. Ambitious, but with heart. That’s how you sell the future.