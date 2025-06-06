We Are Social’s Jim Coleman: My Top Tips for Cannes

It took more time than it should have to find great work from our great industry in the past 12 months. That’s either a sign that there’s been a lack of ambition from brands or a lack of funds – in reality it’s probably a mix of both. And full disclosure, I’ve ignored any work that is an obvious unbriefed agency vanity project, which is a lot, especially when it comes to Cannes. I know it’s nice to include great ideas but I just don’t understand why we continue to award work that isn’t actually briefed and paid for by a client. Without that, we’re just an industry funding our own ideas to be awarded.

OK, rant over, on to some of the good entries from this year.

First is the Škoda Octavia Redditor Edit. Great use of a platform that is increasingly becoming an important place for consumer insight, Reddit. This campaign cleverly uses the content here to create more content on other platforms for a truly modern end-to-end campaign. Bravo Skoda.

Next up is Australian Lamb – The Comments Section. There’s been a history of great irreverent ads from Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) and this one is up there with the best. It feels like they’ve embraced all that’s changed about the world to create an ad that, while made for TV, will have legs in social due to its humour and piss-take of social media and the comments within. It’s a great mirror on the ridiculousness that this space allows, ties in influencers and celebs, and puts the product at the centre of what unites rather than divides people. More humour in ads like this please.

Finally we come to Apple “Flock” which has made into this list because of its ability to blend a simple privacy message with a beautifully crafted and directed film. This is at the top end of advertising craft, pieced together with an incredible soundtrack and partial homage to the Hitchcock Birds classic. A guaranteed big winner this year.